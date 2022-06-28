The most popular Bollywood couple and are expecting their first child together. Recently, the mom-to-be announced her pregnancy with a cute post, and since then their fans are going gaga over their announcement. Alia is currently in the UK, shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, co-starring . The film is being directed by Tom Harper. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to turn parents soon; Astrologer predicts about their second child, movies and more

Well, after wrapping up the shoot of the film, Alia will reportedly return home in mid-July. Yes, you read that right! A source was quoted by IndiaToday saying that Ranbir will be flying to the UK to get his pregnant wife Alia home. Post returning from her busy schedule, Alia will be taking a rest after mid-July. The source further added saying that Alia has planned her pregnancy in a way that does not derail any of her work commitments. Alia has planned to complete her films Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani before the end of July as it requires her in a certain way.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the big screen together in . The film is produced by 's Dharma Productions and is directed by . The film will also star , , and in pivotal roles. The movie will release in September.