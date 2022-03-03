Bollywood actor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has finally confirmed her debut project. Yes, you read that right. The star kid will make her big debut project under ’s Dharma production venture. The gorgeous diva took to her Instagram handle on Thursday morning and announced her first Bollywood film ‘Bedhadak’. Sharing the first poster of her upcoming film along with her character look, Shanaya wrote, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant . I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!❤️? @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's secret marriage to Sidharth Malhotra’s affair- 7 MOST ridiculous Bollywood rumours that set the gossip mills on fire

Shanaya will be co-starring with Lakshya and the film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. Shanaya will be playing the role of Nimrit in the film. As soon as Shanaya made her big debut announcement, celebrities showered her with best wishes. Father Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Love you ❤️❤️??."

Filmmaker and producer, Karan Johar announced Bedhadak on his Instagram and shared the poster of Lakshya. Karan captioned his Instagram post, "Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan! (sic)."

Well with Bedhadak, Karan has introduced two newcomers into the industry. Earlier there were reports that Bedhadak is a love triangle in the rom-com space.