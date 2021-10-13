Shehnaaz Gill talks about her dream role and the most difficult scene from Honsla Rakh

Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for the release of her debut film Honsla Rakh with and Sonam Bajwa. The film is all set to hit screens on Friday, October 15 and has great buzz around it. The trailer and the songs, including Lalkaare that dropped on Tuesday evening, are being loved by the fans. However, while Honsla Rakh is a fun entertainer and a great vehicle to make an acting debut with, it is not a film or role that Shehnaaz dreams of doing. During an interview for the film, the former Bigg Boss 13 finalist spoke about her dream role and said that she would love to bring a real person’s story alive on the big screen. She further said that she doesn’t mind if the story is about a famous personality or just about an ordinary individual, but it should be an interesting person, who has done something amazing. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Dear SidNaaz fans, 'Honsla Rakho!' Shehnaaz Gill will be back with a bang

Further, in the same interview, Shehnaaz also spoke about her experience of working with Diljit and said that he was a great co-star and very protective of her. Shehnaaz also shared the toughest scene in Honsla Rakh and revealed that there is an emotional scene shot at the airport with Shinda Grewal, where she was supposed to cry, but tears wouldn't come to her and so she was tensed about delivering it in a manner that makes it realistic and convincing. However, she said that her co-stars and Honsla Rakh director Amarjit Singh Saron helped her give it her best shot.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Shehnaaz is planning to move out of Mumbai forever and quit showbiz. But this interview where she is talking about her dream role is just a hint at the kind of ambitions the actress has. She may still be grieving Sidharth Shukla, but there will be no professionally stopping her.