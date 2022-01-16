One of the coolest couples of Bollywood and are all set to get married next month. A few days back, there was news that the two will get registered marriage on 21 February. Well, ahead of their special day and the wedding festivities, Shibani treated herself and did something that makes her happy. The actress got herself inked with a special tattoo. Four More Shots actress shared a picture of her tattoos on her Instagram stories and called it 'special'. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Bollywood celebs react on Virat Kohli leaving test captaincy, Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares life lessons post break-up and more

Shibani got her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's name tattooed on her neck on her birthday. Both, Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for over three years and the two have decided to take it to the next level. A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife.com who revealed that the head over heels in love couple are planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the two have decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair. The source added, “The couple have booked a 5-star hotel as their wedding venue and have almost finalized everything. Shibani and Farhan, too, have chosen Sabyasachi outfits (like and Vicky Kaushal) for their big day and will keep it minimal with pastel colours.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda gets into beast mode; Preggers Kajal Aggarwal glows in latest pics and more

Also Read - Alia Bhatt reflectively posing amid books will set your mood for the weekend [PIC HERE]

On the work front, Farhan is currently busy with his upcoming directorial project Jee Le Zara which will star Katrina Kaif, , and in main roles. The movie will reportedly go on floors in the second half of 2022.