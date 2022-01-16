Shibani Dandekar gets a special tattoo inked ahead of her wedding with Farhan Akhtar – view pic

Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married in March 2022. There were rumours that the two will get register marriage on 21 February. Ahead of their D-day and the wedding festivities, Shibani treated herself and did something that makes her happy.