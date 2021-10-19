Actress Sherlyn Chopra had filed a sexual harassment case a few weeks ago against Raj Kundra and and accused the couple of sexually and mentally harassing her. Sherlyn even accused them of fraud. But, recently Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have taken strict action against Sherlyn. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and more: Walk INSIDE the luxurious private jets of Indian celebrities – view pics

Shilpa and Raj have sent a defamation notice to Sherlyn seeking an apology and a Rs 50 crore defamation case for her blow-the-belt remarks that she passed against them in public. Shilpa and Raj's lawyer recently filed a defamation suit on Sherlyn worth Rs 50 crore. "The entire allegations made by Ms Sherlyn Chopra against Mr Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Ms Sherlyn Chopra’s knowledge, and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money," reads their official statement. Also Read - Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty's lawyer warns of slapping a defamation case on Sherlyn Chopra for calling press conference against them

Moreover, their legal statement also mentions that Sherlyn had informed Shilpa in April 2021 that her complaint is fake and also that her lawyer suggested she initiated a criminal complaint against Raj. The statement also reads that Sherlyn called Shilpa and said that she is ashamed of herself for filing a criminal complaint against Raj. Sherlyn had mentioned that she would withdraw the complaint. Both Shilpa and Raj have now accused Sherlyn of demanding Rs 48,00,000 money through her lawyer on October 4, 2021. Also Read - 7 times Shilpa Shetty became trollers’ target, thanks to Raj Kundra pornography case

For the uninitiated, Sherlyn had recorded her statement against Raj in the porn racket and had said that he had repeatedly followed her to work for HotShots.