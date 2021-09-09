is trying to get her life back to normal after husband Raj Kundra's name cropped up in an alleged pornography related case. He was arrested by the police reportedly on the charges of producing and distributing adult content. Shilpa Shetty too was reportedly interrogated in this case. Now, the actress is doing everything to lead a normal life. She has resumed work and is back on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Plus, she recently welcomed Ganpati Bappa home. However, it is the trolls that are making it more difficult for her. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty continues the family tradition amid Raj Kundra pornography case; brings home her Ganpati ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi - view pics

As pictures and videos of Shilpa Shetty getting the Ganesh idol home made it to the internet, trolls went berserk taunting her over husband Raj Kundra. One asked, "Where is Mr kundra" while other said, "Pati ko to anedo." Another comment read, "Ye shi h ik side glt kaam or muh se Ram Ram ? bappa bolskta toh wo bhi utke bolte the ki maaf kro muje na chuo?." Also Read - Shilpa Shetty desperately looking for more work; on a spree to renew long lost connections within the industry

On the other hand, some came out in support of her too. A comment read, "We are nobody to troll her. We have our own homes and something always happen in our own home and nobody troll us so Let's think if somebody will troll you so how would you feel. Please give some space and peace to her. Let's her survive. Apne ghar ke baare mein socho. #StrayStrongShilpaShetty." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty to separate from Raj Kundra, Chitrangda Singh's advice for women to survive in Bollywood and more

In the past, Shilpa was trolled for laughing hard and dancing on the reality show. The actress is indeed trying hard to lead a normal life along with her two kids but trolls will be trolls!

Post the arrest of Raj Kundra, Shilpa had shared a statement and asked all to respect their privacy. She had also mentioned that she is a law abiding citizen and has faith in the system.