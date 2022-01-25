On January 24, the Mumbai Court discharged Bollywood actress , who had been accused of obscenity and indecency in a 2007 obscenity case involving kissing her publicly. For the uninitiated, the incident took place during a promotional event in Rajasthan wherein 3 cases were filed in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh against the actress for publicly kissing the Hollywood star and AIDS awareness campaigner in 2007. Almost 15 years after the incident, Shilpa is reportedly granted relief in the case by Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan. A court of metropolitan magistrate Ketki Chavan discharged Shilpa on January 18, but a detailed order was made available on Monday. Also Read - India's Got Talent: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah are super SHOCKED as a contestant fails to get out of a burning house – watch

"It seems that the accused Shilpa Shetty is the victim of the alleged act of accused no. 1 (Richard Gere). Not a single element of any of the alleged offences is being satisfied in the complaint. Moreover, none of the papers annexed with the final report discloses act of present accused so as to bring her within the purview of Section 34 of IPC (common intention)," the court said in the order. In 2017, Shilpa' plea to transfer the case to Mumbai was allowed by Supreme Court and the actress had then filed for discharge under Section 239 (discharge after considering police report and documents) and Section 245 (discharge after considering evidence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure through Advocate Madhukar Dalvi. In her application, it was stated that the accusation against her was only that she did not protest when she was kissed by the co-accused Richard Gere.

On the personal front, last year Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography-related case but is now out on bail. On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and in lead roles. Now, the actress will be seen in 's Nikamma starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles.