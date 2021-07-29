Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s mother Sunanda files a cheating complaint of Rs 1.6 crores against man who sold 'fake papers' in land deal case

Well, it seems as trouble continues to mount for Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Her mother Sunanda recently filed a cheating complaint against a man named Sudhakar Ghare who sold her land worth Rs 1.6 crore with fake papers.