Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s mother Sunanda files a cheating complaint of Rs 1.6 crores against man who sold 'fake papers' in land deal case

Well, it seems as trouble continues to mount for Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Her mother Sunanda recently filed a cheating complaint against a man named Sudhakar Ghare who sold her land worth Rs 1.6 crore with fake papers. The post by news agency ANI read, "Sunanda Shetty, mother of Shilpa Shetty files cheating complaint against a person named Sudhakar Ghare in land deal case The accused, with the help of fake papers, had sold land to Sunanda for Rs 1.6 crores. The case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC: Mumbai Police"

More details about this cheating case are still awaited. Shilpa's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days as he got arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai police for producing and distributing pornographic films through apps. The Mumbai police released a statement that stated that Raj is the 'key conspirator' in the case.

Raj's wife Shilpa has been tight-lipped amid the ongoing porn case controversy. Raj has been arrested under Indian Penal Code - sections 354(C) (Voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content), 420(cheating) of the IPC, and Sections 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Well, last evening the SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Shilpa, Raj, and their company Viaan Industries for violating insider trading rules.

An official told ANI, “Shilpa Shetty hasn't been given a clean chit yet. All possibilities/angles are being probed. Forensic auditors are appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all accounts in this case. Other directors of Viaan Industries (Raj Kundra's company) will also be called for statements, as and when needed.”

A few days back before Shilpa's film Hungama 2 she had urged all her fans and followers to watch the movie. Shilpa's note read, "Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever!"