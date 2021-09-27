and her businessman husband Raj Kundra ruled the headlines for the last few months as Kundra got arrested for his connecting in an alleged pornography case. It was only after two months that he got released on bail by furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000. Over the period, Shilpa Shetty distanced herself from the controversy by saying that she had no idea about Raj Kundra's business ventures. Now, Shilpa had a befitting reply for the press when asked about Raj Kundra. Also Read - Monday Memes: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra memes flood social media after Kundra gets bail in porn films case

As per reports, Shilpa hit back at the press when asked about Raj Kundra. Refusing to answer about Raj Kundra and his case, Shilpa said, "Main Raj Kundra hoon? Main uske jaisi lagti hoon? Nahi nahi, main kaun hoon (Am I Raj Kundra? Do I look like him? Who am I)?" She then shared her life's philosophy. "I really believe as a celebrity you should never complain and you should never explain.Yeh meri zindagi ki philosophy rahi hai (This is my life's philosophy)," she said.

After Raj Kundra was granted bail, Shilpa had made a motivating post on social media talking about walking through difficult times. She had penned, "We've all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don't make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again. I hate bat times as much as anyone does, but I know I'm strong enough to get through them and recover from them."