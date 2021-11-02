Bollywood actress recently took to her Instagram stories to share an excerpt from a book on the ‘wilderness of intuition’. Her post came immediately after her husband Raj Kundra deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The excerpt starts with a quote attributed to Alan Alda that reads, 'You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself. We gravitate towards comfort.' Also Read - WHAT! Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra deletes Instagram and Twitter accounts after his porn controversy

The quote further read, 'We might have some complaints about our lives—things aren't perfect—but we know who we are and where we're going (more or less), and we feel okay about it. What happens when we step out of our comfort zone? Spending a year in another country can cause us to see ourselves and the world much differently. A great loss—or any major change—can push us into a place we never imagined. I need to step out of my comfort zone and see what happens. Rather than fight change, I'll embrace it'.

Take a look at her post -

For the uninitiated, Raj went off social media soon after his arrest in a porn-related case in July. The businessman was accused of being involved in the production, streaming, and uploading of adult videos on apps. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Even after his release, he has not shared anything on the platforms.

After her husband's arrest, Shilpa took a break from shooting and was on a break. Her statement was recorded in the pornography case. She had urged all her fans and loved ones to give her and her children privacy. A few days back, Shilpa travelled to Alibaug with her mother and children.