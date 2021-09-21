Bollywood actress 's son Viaan Raj Kundra shared a cute picture on his Instagram feed, a day after his father Raj Kundra was granted bail by the Mumbai court. Viaan took to his Instagram feed and shared a picture from this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In the picture, we see Viaan twinning with mom Shilpa Shetty and his younger sister Samisha as the trio posed in front of Lord Ganesha's idol. Also Read - Raj Kundra comes home from jail; wife Shilpa Shetty pens note, 'This rise will demand a lot of courage'

Take a look at the post - Also Read - A distraught and weaker looking Raj Kundra breaks down as he returns home from jail after two months - view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viaan Raj Kundra (@viaanrajkundra)

Viaan captioned the post as, 'Life as long as Lord Ganesha's trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks, Ganpati Bappa Morya!' Within no time, netizens showed their love and support on the post. One Instagram user wrote, "Touchwood," while another wrote, "Amazing family God bless you and your family." Also Read - Raj Kundra gets bail: Shilpa Shetty REACTS with a philosophical quote, 'beautiful things can happen after a bad storm'

This year, Shilpa welcomed Lord Ganesha with her family. A few hours ago, Shilpa posted a motivational quote on her Instagram stories which read, "Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm."

Recently, Shilpa shared a note with a powerful quote. “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times,” she wrote.

Shilpa even visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra and took blessings of the Goddess. Raj was arrested on July 19 for alleged involvement in the production and streaming of porn films. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.