SHOCKING! After Salman Khan, Karan Johar was the new target of Lawrence Bishnoi? [Read Report]

Post receiving a death threat, was reportedly on Lawrence Bishnoi's target list. Reportedly, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang had planned to extort a sum of Rs. 5 crores from Karan Johar. This piece of information is revealed by Siddhesh Kamble, alias Mahakal who is an alleged member of the gang. He told the cops while investigating. Reportedly, Kamble even revealed that the gang had planned to extort money from the filmmaker by threatening him. He recorded a statement wherein he said that Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar's brother Vikram Brar had a discussion with him on applications like Signal and Instagram. A senior police official stated that these claims have not been verified yet.

Cops were quoted by PTI saying that the motive behind the bragging and their confessions were to gain publicity and get bigger extortion amounts. A police officer told PTI, 'Mahakal is a small fish. Vikram Brar told him about Karan Johar. Why Brar told this to Mahakal, who is just a foot soldier? Because Brar wants to increase his clout and impress youths like Mahakal.'

However, the cops further even shared that Siddhesh was a close aide of Santosh Jadhav, who is a suspected shooter in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Waala death case. According to the PTI report, Siddhesh had disclosed details about Sidhu's case and had named Santosh Jadhav and Nagnath Suryavanshi as members who were involved in the singer's killing. Earlier, Salman and his father reportedly received a death threat and within no time their security was doubled.