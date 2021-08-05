SHOCKING! Anusha Dandekar's boyfriend Jason Roy finally REVEALS why he removed her pictures from Instagram

Anusha Dandekar and Jason Roy confirmed they are in a relationship in April this year. However, recently, Jason Roy deleted all of his and Anusha's pictures from Instagram leading to speculations of their break-up. Many even thought that Jason did all this to get people's attention towards Anusha as she might be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. For the unversed, Jason Roy has been a apart of Bigg Boss 10. Now in an interview with ETimes, Jason Roy was asked why he had removed Anusha's pictures but he refused to answer. He was asked did he remove those because he is upset with Anusha. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: From Neha Bhasin to Urfi Javed – here’s the list of contestants you will see on Karan Johar’s show

Jason said that this is what people think. He was then asked whether he will put these pictures again on social media. Jason said, "For what reason?" And suddenly changed his way saying he might put them back, who knows and it will depend on what and how he feels. He was asked to end the speculation and share what is the current status of his relationship with Anusha Dandekar. He said, "Let the speculation continue. I love it when the speculation intensifies, mujhe maza aata hai." However, a statement from Jason cleared that Anusha Dandekar is aware why the pictures have been removed. Jason Roy said, "Ask Anusha about this. So what if it is I who has removed her pictures? Usko poocho. Usko phone karo." Also Read - From publicly revealing that ex-BF Karan Kundrra cheated on her to being slut-shamed – here are rumoured Bigg Boss OTT contestant Anusha Dandekar’s biggest controversies

Last year, Anusha Dandekar had an ugly break-up with Karan Kundrra. She hinted that Karan Kundrra had been cheating on her, and she overlooked his alleged misdemeanour a number of times. Later, Karan Kundrra had refuted all her claims. He said that things did not work out, and he did not wish to share personal details as two families were involved. Karan Kundrra questioned why the timing of the allegations. He said he was surprised that someone could be so full of hate and spite. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Anusha Dandekar's pics from beau Jason Shah's Instagram handle go missing just before her entry in Karan Johar's show