Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained in Bengaluru for drug consumption at a party

Bollywood actress 's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police for drug abuse. Yes, the actor has been allegedly consuming drugs at a party on Sunday night. Reportedly, the cops had got a tip-off and they raided a hotel on MG Road where the party was hosted. The police sent samples of people suspected of consuming drugs. Shraddha's brother Siddhanth's sample were among six that returned positive. The cops were doubtful whether the suspects consumed drugs before coming to the party or at the hotel. His medical examination confirmed drug usage and he is currently lodged in Halasuru Police station.

In an interview with ETimes, Siddhanth's father Shakti Kapoor said that it is not possible. Reportedly, the Kapoors were unaware of where Siddhant was staying in Bengaluru. Shraddha Kapoor was among those who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs case post 's death.