Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest over consumption of drugs

's brother Siddhanth Kapoor who was arrested by the cops over alleged consumption of drugs at a rave party on Monday has now been released on station bail. The actor was arrested by the cops after his medical reports confirmed his consumption of drugs. The other four people who were also detained along with Siddhanth have been released as per the cops. Moreover, Siddhanth and the four others will have to appear before the police as and when called said Bheema Shankar Gulled, DCP East Bengaluru. Also Read - Siddhanth Kapoor drug controversy: Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha reacts; says case being ‘Selectively highlighted'

Bengaluru City Police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheema further added saying that Siddhanth's medical report shows that he had consumed drugs and they had arrested him. He even said that he will be sending him to judicial custody. Also Read - Shaki Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor detained for drugs consumption – Deets Inside

The cops further said that they had got a tip-off and had raided a hotel on MG Road in the city where the party was hosted. The cops had taken the samples of the people who were suspected of having consumed drugs and were sent for medical tests and their samples turned positive. Cops further said that it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs from outside. Also Read - Siddhanth Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh and more celebs who got arrested for consuming drugs