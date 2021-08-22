Late actor ’s sister Shweta Singh shared a priceless moment on her Instagram as she misses her brother on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She walked down the memory lane as she shared an adorable unseen childhood photo with the star. In the picture, we see little Sushant posing with his sister Shweta as she laughs her heart out. This cute picture speaks volumes about the inseparable bond that the two shared. In the picture, Sushant donned a striped red t-shirt paired with black pants and was seen holding his sister's hand. Also Read - Break Point: Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari come together for the 1st time for a web series on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi

Shweta shared the picture and captioned it as, “Love You Bhai, we will always be together. #GudiaGulshan”. Well, Shweta is often seen sharing throwback pictures of 's actor and within no time, these pictures go viral on social media. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty pens a heartbreaking note for the Chhichhore actor; says, 'There is no life without you'

Last year, Shweta shared a collage of their rakhi day pictures and wrote, 'Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan'.

A few days ago, Sushant's Facebook display picture was changed by his team and fans shared their emotions upon remembering the star.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on July 14, 2020. His untimely demise shocked the entire film fraternity as well as his fans. The actor was seen in movies including Kedarnath, , , and more. He was seen last in Dil Bechara, which was helmed by Mukesh Chhabra.