It is an indeed tough phase for Shehnaaz Gill who is trying to cope with the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth's mother is supporting Shehnaaz and wants her to get back to work and lead a normal life. Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bigg Boss 13's Shenaaz Gill's romantic comedy film Honsla Rakh is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. #SidNaaz fans are quite excited to see Shehnaaz in a never seen before avatar. The fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on her upcoming film Honsla Rakh. Also Read - That moment when Shehnaaz Gill expressed her love for Sidharth Shukla will tug at your heartstrings – watch
On Wednesday, Diljit took to his Instagram stories and shared that the singer will soon start dubbing the songs for the film. He even revealed that the teaser of Honsla Rakh will be released soon. #SidNaaz fans cannot keep calm and have been showering their love on Shehnaaz's upcoming project. Also Read - SidNaaz fans BRUTALLY troll Divya Agarwal over old viral video where she said Sidharth Shukla has ‘akad’, Shehnaaz Gill is ‘irritating’
One user tweeted saying, "More power to @ishehnaaz_gill Come back stronger...take your time. We are waiting. Super excited to watch your movie #HonslaRakh ...Love you Red heart #ShehnaazGill". while the other said, "Ladies & Gentlemen, Our Time has FINALLY ARRIVED. Queen #ShehnaazGill is set to rule. She's worked hard enough. She's suffered long enough. As #Shehnaazians it's our duty to promote #HonslaRakh to the best of our ability. Ab boss jo DHAMAKA hoga, duniya dekhegi. @ishehnaaz_gill." While another fan wrote, "I'm not expecting Shehnaaz to return to work right now it doesn't matter. But as fans, we can celebrate her movie. It will help her when she will return to work. Its success will give her Honsla. #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh." Also Read - When a blindfolded Shehnaaz Gill chose Sidharth Shukla out of 5 men and almost kissed him on stage! This video will make all #SidNaaz fans cry
Well, this will be the first time Diljit and Shehnaaz will be seen sharing screen space. Dijit has turned producer for the film and it is set to hit the screens on October 15. Both Shehnaaz and Diljit shot for the film in Canada. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal.
