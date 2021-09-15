It is an indeed tough phase for Shehnaaz Gill who is trying to cope with the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth's mother is supporting Shehnaaz and wants her to get back to work and lead a normal life. Punjabi actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13's Shenaaz Gill's romantic comedy film Honsla Rakh is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. #SidNaaz fans are quite excited to see Shehnaaz in a never seen before avatar. The fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on her upcoming film Honsla Rakh. Also Read - That moment when Shehnaaz Gill expressed her love for Sidharth Shukla will tug at your heartstrings – watch

On Wednesday, Diljit took to his Instagram stories and shared that the singer will soon start dubbing the songs for the film. He even revealed that the teaser of Honsla Rakh will be released soon. #SidNaaz fans cannot keep calm and have been showering their love on Shehnaaz's upcoming project.

One user tweeted saying, "More power to @ishehnaaz_gill Come back stronger...take your time. We are waiting. Super excited to watch your movie #HonslaRakh ...Love you Red heart #ShehnaazGill". while the other said, "Ladies & Gentlemen, Our Time has FINALLY ARRIVED. Queen #ShehnaazGill is set to rule. She's worked hard enough. She's suffered long enough. As #Shehnaazians it's our duty to promote #HonslaRakh to the best of our ability. Ab boss jo DHAMAKA hoga, duniya dekhegi. @ishehnaaz_gill." While another fan wrote, "I'm not expecting Shehnaaz to return to work right now it doesn't matter. But as fans, we can celebrate her movie. It will help her when she will return to work. Its success will give her Honsla. #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh."

Aarya HONSLA RAKH de teaser te gaane ??? Honsla Rakh promotion r finally gng to start 30 Days to #HonslaRakh#ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/hYn8JmxfjD — Aditi ᴴᵒⁿˢˡᵃ ᴿᵃᵏʰ ✨? (@Naazian12) September 15, 2021

Honsla rakh on the way?

Waiting for TL refreshment ?❤#HonslaRakh #ShehnaazGill — Ķåwäĺ ♣ (@kawal__virk) September 15, 2021

Diljit has hinted that #HonslaRakh’s teaser/trailer is going to drop soon.

It can release any day now so please be ready for it.#ShehnaazGill#Shehnaazians — Kiara ✨ (@asdfghjzkr) September 15, 2021

Just a month left for #HonslaRakh. Have waited so long for it. Can't believe it is so near. May God make it huge, like really huge ❤#ShehnaazGill — Ishita (ShehNaazian ✨) #HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz (@himaz_r) September 15, 2021

Well, this will be the first time Diljit and Shehnaaz will be seen sharing screen space. Dijit has turned producer for the film and it is set to hit the screens on October 15. Both Shehnaaz and Diljit shot for the film in Canada. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal.