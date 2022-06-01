Singer KK dies at 53: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and more Bollywood celebs mourn the sudden demise

Popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK's untimely death left everyone in the state of shock. Many Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Vishal Dadlani, and others mourn his demise.