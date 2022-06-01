Popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath also known as KK collapsed after a concert in ultadanga Gurudas Mahavidyalaya on Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. The singer was rushed to a private hospital near Diamond Harbour Road and was rushed to a private hospital. KK died of a heart attack after a function at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata on Tuesday night. According to sources, he has been singing at the event since evening. Post the concert, KK suddenly felt sick and fell from the stairs of the hotel at night. The musician's body has been handed over to the police for postmortem. His demise has left everyone in a state of shock. Many Bollywood celebs including , , , and others mourn his demise. KK's fans are mourning his untimely demise and cannot believe that the legend is no more. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Mouni Roy brutally trolled for her look in Brahmastra teaser; singer KK dies at 53 and more

Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter and wrote, "This cannot be real. @K_K_Pal nothing will be the same without you. Nothing. My heart is in tatters. The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone." Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti." Also Read - Popular singer KK dies at 53 after performing live at Kolkata concert

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK…? the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/SiKQutPJVO — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022

Absolutely stunned to hear that KK has passed away ? brother you’ve gone too soon .. deepest condolences to the family. This is heartbreaking. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 31, 2022

Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2022

Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, "Heartbreaking news! too young too talented and an incredible loss to the entertainment world! RIP KK". wrote, "Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal (sic)." was shocked as he wrote, "Absolutely stunned to hear that KK has passed away brother you’ve gone too soon .. deepest condolences to the family. This is heartbreaking (sic)." Also Read - Vikram, Major, Samrat Prithviraj box office prediction day 1: Here's how much the Kamal Haasan, Adivi Sesh, Akshay Kumar starrers should open at

KK is survived by his wife and children.