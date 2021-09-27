Social Media Influencer & Actress Talks About Creating Opportunities For Herself

At a young age, Esha Jhanji has achieved a lot of success in her life. As a Bollywood lover, she always aimed to be an actress. But Esha knew the path is not easy, so she decided to create opportunities for herself. While she still has dreams to be a part of movies, Esha made a place in the audience's hearts as a social media influencer.

One cannot deny that social media has played a huge role in helping many people, especially today's generation, achieve immense success. With YouTube, TikTok and Instagram reels, Esha Jhanji showcased her acting prowess to the world. Thanks to her gorgeous looks, confidence, and talent, Esha's popularity on social media grew in less amount of time.

About how social media helped her created opportunities for herself, social media influencer Esha Jhanji said, "Social media has indeed played a great role in my life and success. It has given a platform for people like us who wants to create content and share with people. I was happy to see fan pages with my name and these fans call themselves 'Eshians'. All this helped me realised how my hard work has finally paid off. I made my first salary because of social media. I met a lot of amazing people on the internet, including my best friend."

Being a solo rider can be scary at times. Esha Jhanji also felt worried at times whether her content will connect with the audience or not. But she didn't pay much attention to the worries and worked dedicatedly every day. Thanks to her passion and creativity, Esha now enjoys a massive following of 753k people on Instagram. On social media, actress Esha shares exciting videos, pics, and day-to-day update about her life. Esha is a travel blogger and shares posts whenever she visits a new place.