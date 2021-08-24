Solo traveller Shivangi Sharma's tour catalogue is filled with places that gives us major goals

The Internet has become a go to place for anything and everything. Right form fashion to lifestyle to travel, people get to see infinite options with just a click. Traveling, which is certainly the most favourite hobby of many people, is no longer a task. Nowadays people see their favourite social media influencers giving them travel guides through their videos and posts. If we are talking about travellers the list would surely be incomplete without Shivangi Sharma. Also Read - Shivangi Sharma to join Sasural Simar Ka!

Shivangi, who amasses a huge fan base on social media is known for her interesting travel vlogs and videos that set major goals. She is known to travel solo and explore the unexplored places in the country. In her videos and blogs, she makes us familiar with a lot of amazing places and their uniqueness which makes the vlogs even more interesting. The travel influencer is a complete dreamer who desires to visit every place in the world. Shivangi has one of the most refined travel blogs on the internet. She has almost covered the whole of south India and northeast. The travel enthusiast is fearless and travelled to all her places alone.

Other than making blogs about the places, the fantastic wanderer covers the story of the ordinary people of that place who have done something extraordinary. Like when she went to Marrotichal she covered the story of Unnikrishnan who runs a tea stall that made people play chess so that they can quit alcohol etc. There are so many other stories on her web page. All of these elements make her followers want to include the locations present on her page in their bucket list.

The young enthusiast traveller is a lawyer by profession. She hails from Chandigarh and finished her graduation in Law in 2013. Her first solo trip was to London where she recognised her love for travelling and made it her passion. Since then she never looked back and wandered to various unique and awesome places.