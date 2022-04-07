is winning hearts with his kind and large-hearted gestures for everyone. Be it helping out farmers during crises, students during the pandemic or people stranded at various locations, Sonu Sood is ready with a helping hand for everyone. He has been labelled a 'messiah' for the same. And now, he has added another incident to the list. Fans are hailing Sonu Sood for giving up his Business class seat to an old man on a place. The actor was returning from South Africa and he graciously offered his seat to an old man. It is said that the actor didn't hesitate to board an economy class seat. Also Read - TRP List Week 13: Anupamaa reigns again, followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein, Naagin 6 sees marginal improvement

Sonu Sood replied to the tweet which revealed the same saying, "Sometimes economy seats are more comfortable than the business class seats." Fans are showering Sonu Sood with love. One of the fans commented saying, "Ek hi dil kitni bar jeetoge ... Hats off to you Sir." Another fan said that he is a villain in movies but is a hero in real life.

Sometimes economy seats are more comfortable than the business class seats ? https://t.co/heSb3HPtV8 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2022

Recently Sonu Sood replied to a fan asking for a chilled beer on Twitter. "Sardiyon me kambal daan karne walo, garmiyon me thandi beer nahi pilaoge (Those who distribute blankets in winters, won't you serve us chilled beer in summers)?" A fan asked him. Sonu Sood continued with the joke saying, "Beer ke saath bhujia chalega (Will bhujia be fine as snacks to go with the beer)?"

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has replaced Rannvijay Singha in Roadies. The new season is being shot in Africa. Talking about the same, Sonu Sood had said, "I am overjoyed to begin the Roadies shoot. It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it. I am sure it will be a journey like no other." On work front, Sonu had Acharya, Thamezharasan and Prithviraj.