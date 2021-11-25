‘Shaadi kab hai, kab hai shaadi?’ that is all that and fans have been waiting to know ever since reports of the couple’s wedding came out. The two stars are touted to get married in December in Rajasthan. Like we exclusively shared with our readers, before their grand December do, the will be going doing a court marriage in Mumbai. Now, as per latest reports, the duo, who has been tight-lipped about their relationship and wedding, plan to keep things secretive right till the end. To ensure that, they have put down a no-phone policy for guests at their wedding. Also Read - From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Tuscany wedding to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' royal Jodhpur affair - Know the cost of big-fat-Bollywood shaadis

The couple wants none of their pictures or photos from the wedding venue and rituals to go viral on the internet and hence the decision. They have in fact also hired an agency just to ensure that no pictures or videos are taken and none, absolutely NONE make it that no photos or videos hit any social media platform without their knowledge.

Quoting a source, a report on India Today states that the couple has taken the decision to ensure that no photos or videos get leaked online without them knowing. They want to ensure their privacy and security. The guests will not be allowed to use mobile phones beyond a designated area at the venue. Earlier, – and –Virat Kohli had followed the similar route at their weddings.

Vicky and Katrina are getting married at a 700-year-old fort turned resort, Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur. Being just a few minutes away from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, the resort is lined with beautiful green landscape. The wedding is said to be a three-day affair with a traditional Hindu and a catholic wedding.

While Katrina is on a break from work for her shaadi prep, Vicky has been working non-stop to finish his work commitments. Meanwhile, Katrina has been doing all the preps along with Vicky’s mother and brother Sunny Kaushal. Soon after the wedding, Katrina and Vicky will start shooting for their projects Tiger 3 and the Sam Manekshaw biopic.