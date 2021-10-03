Yesterday, One of the South entertainment industry's most loved and celebrated couples, and , announced their separation. Their announcement comes days before their wedding anniversary. After months of speculations and countless rumours surrounding the divorce, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya finally announced the most dreaded thing by ChaySam fans. shared her thoughts on their divorce. She penned a note linking the Majili actor and actress's separation to a Bollywood actor. Kangana said that the divorce culture is growing in the country and slammed how women are always blamed for the separation. The Thalaivii actress said, "Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man." (sic) Also Read - #BLBestof6: Shershaah, Bell Bottom, Thalaivii, Mimi, Ajeeb Dastaans – vote for the best film in the first half of 2021

Kangana then spoke about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's relationship. In her post, the actress talked about a Bollywood superstar who recently met the Love Story actor. She said, "This South actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert, has ruined many women and children lives is now his guiding light and agony aunt. So, it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item. We all know who I am talking about." (sic) Check out her Instagram stories here: Also Read - 9 Actresses who EXPOSED the brutal and darker side of working in the film industry

Also Read - Trending South news today: Sri Reddy reacts to the divorce rumours of Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor trailer impresses fans and more

Kangana has always been unabashed about expressing her thoughts. She never minced her words when giving out her honest opinions. Talking about Samantha and Chaitanya's divorce, the speculations about their separation began when the Shaakuntalam actress had changed her social media name from Samantha Akkineni to S. Her absence from social and family events had left ChaySam fans extremely worried. Though they are heartbroken, they respect Samantha and Chaitanya's decision and are supportive of the same.