Suniel Shetty opens up about his daughter Athiya and her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's affair; says 'They are a good-looking couple and they look good together'

Indian Cricketer KL Rahul is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. The two have been making headlines for a while now and grabbing all the necessary attention from the public. The rumored couple is holidaying in London and if reports are to be believed then, KL Rahul listed Athiya as his partner on the official document before leaving for the WTC final in England. Also Read - Suniel Shetty reveals his daughter Athiya is scarred by Motichoor Chaknachoor controversy: Now anything which comes from me she wants to think about it 25 times

A few days back, Athiya's father and Bollywood actor shared a post with his son Ahan and KL Rahul. He captioned, “My Love My Strength (sic).” Well, in a recent conversation with Times of India, Suniel spoke about his post and said, “Ahan and Rahul are friends. My message was dedicated to both of them. Rahul is one of my favorite cricketers.” Also Read - Insta-stalker Alert: Birthday Girl Athiya Shetty is dishing out some wardrobe essentials for y’all

The handsome hunk of B-town also spoke to Bombay Times about his daughter Athiya being in England and was quoted saying, “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them.” Also Read - #HappyBirthdaySunielShetty: 5 interesting facts about the star that will surprise you

The actor avoided talking about Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship rumors. As we all know, that Athiya and KL Rahul are the brand ambassadors for the same eye brand, Suniel spoke to TOI about the same as he said, “I think it is best you speak to them. As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!).”

On the work front, Sunil was seen last in Mumbai Saga alongside and in a cameo appearance.