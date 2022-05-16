Sunny Kaushal recently shared a goofy picture on his Instagram page as he wished his elder brother on his birthday. Sunny shared a picture from Vicky Kaushal and 's wedding and the Kaushal brothers look adorable together. Sharing a happy moment from the couple's haldi ceremony, Sunny wrote, “Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan.” The Kaushal brothers were seen twinning in white shade outfits. Also Read - Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: When Katrina Kaif's candid confession on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan made him faint

Take a look at his post - Also Read - From Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to 83: When Vicky Kaushal faced rejection in Bollywood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Currently, Katrina and Vicky are busy vacationing in New York and are spending romantic time together. The couple took off to the USA last week and since then they have been sharing memorable pictures from their holiday dairies. Their pictures prove that the dup are living it up in America and we cannot take our eyes off them. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Bhagyashree's fashion outings are royal flops

Vicky and Katrina had a dreamy wedding at a fort in Rajasthan. Their wedding festivities took place from December 7-9 in the presence of their family members and friends. Post their wedding, the couple announced the news of their marriage as they shared a lovely picture together and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

On the work front, Vicky will reportedly start shooting for ’s Govinda Naam Mera. The actor will be paired with alongside and . While, Katrina has Tiger 3 with , Sriran Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and .