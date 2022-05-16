Sunny Kaushal shares a cute yet goofy picture from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's dreamy wedding on his brother's birthday

Sunny Kaushal shared a cute picture on his Instagram page as he wished his brother Vicky Kaushal on his birthday. Sharing a happy moment from the couple's haldi ceremony, Sunny wrote, "Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan."