Surekha Sikri passes away: Things you didn't know about the small and big screen's much loved dadi

Bollywood and Television's much-loved actress is no more. She passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest at home. She was 75 and was surrounded by family when she breathed her last. Her manager is said to have shared the news with the media saying, "Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram." Not just on Television, Surekha Sikri did some commendable work in films too. Here's are some unknown facts about the late actress.

As per the reports, Surekha Sikri initially planned to become a journalist. However, her mind changed after she watched a play in college and decided to become an actor.

Surekha Sikri enrolled herself in National School of Drama. In 1971, she graduated from Drama school and made her Bollywood debut with a film titled Kissa Kursi Ka in 1979.

While she appeared in many films including , Dillagi, and more, she managed to become a household name only after she played a strict Dadi Sa in . Her acting in this show was highly recognised.

Did you know that Surekha Sikri was the winner of three National Awards? She won the National Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for films Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and (2018). She made a record with this.

Surekha Sikri reportedly had family ties with . As per reports, he is her former brother-in-law. Surekha's elder sister Manara Sikri also known as Parveen Murad was Naseeruddin Shah's first wife. Their daughter Heeba played the younger version of Dadi Sa in Balika Vadhu.

In 2020, the actress had reportedly suffered a brain stroke. It was then that the news of Surekha Sikri needing financial help had made headlines. However, her manager had denied all the false stories and stated she has her finances in place.