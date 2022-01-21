Bollywood actor passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor's untimely death left everyone in a deep shock. Till now his fans and family members are mourning his death. Well, Sushant left a void behind that cannot be filled as his name has been etched in every fan’s heart. Today marks the actor’s birth anniversary and his fans continue showing their love in his memory. Sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a video and made everyone emotional. The 18-second video showcases Sushant's different modes. The video is a compilation of moments that made Sushant happy. Moreover, Sushant's bucket list of 50 dreams is also featured in the video. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Kai Po Che, Chhichhore and other movies you can binge-watch today in the actor's memory

The background music used in the video is from his film 's Jai Ho Shankara song. This video shows why Sushant was different from others. Shweta captioned the post as, "My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job!#SushantDay." Shweta and many fans of Sushant have declared Sushant's birthday as his day, they call it, 'Sushant Day'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

Sushant was 34 when he passed away in his Bandra residence. He was last seen in Dil Bechara film which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. On the work front, Sushant began his career as a dancer under choreographer Shiamak Davar. He rose to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta and his on-screen chemistry with aka Archana won million hearts. He then made a successful transition from TV to the big screens and made his name in the top Bollywood actors.