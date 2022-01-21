Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembers SSR with an adorable video; says, 'will fulfill all your dreams' – watch

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 in his Bandra residence. Today is Sushant's birth anniversary and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared an adorable video that will leave you teary-eyed.