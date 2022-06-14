Bollywood actor 's untimely demise on June 14 in 2020 left everyone in a deep shock. Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a heartfelt note on the second death anniversary of her brother and paid a tribute to him. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares UNSEEN pictures from their happy times; his hearty smile will leave you moved

She shared a picture of Sushant on her Instagram and captioned the post, “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion, and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence. Let us all light a lamp ? today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande and more actresses the late actor dated and was linked up with

Take a look at it - Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Sushant Singh Rajput rejected Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Hasee Toh Phasee and more hit movies

Sushant who was 34 years old passed away at his Bandra residence. The actor is still remembered for his memorable roles in movies like !, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, , , and Dil Bechara.