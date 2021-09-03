Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla’s demise has left everyone shocked. Right from Bollywood to TV celebs, everyone is mourning the death of the late actor. The netizens are unable to accept the fact that the late actor is no more. Well recently, ’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti mourned the demise of Sidharth Shukla and penned down a heartfelt note for him. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla complained of uneasiness since the night before his death; slept in Shehnaaz Gill's lap for comfort

Taking to her Instagram account, Shweta shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla along with his tweet post SSR's case transferred to the CBI. Shweta wrote, "You will be missed Siddharth, gone too soon. Hope your soul rests in peace. I wonder, why God calls all the good ones early!"

Take a look at the post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

Within no time, netizens flooded Shweta's Instagram comment section and started mourning the loss of both the stars. Fans could not hold their emotions back as they remembered the stars.

According to reports, Cooper Hospital had confirmed the death of Sidharth Shukla. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. Several friends of the late actor visited his residence to pay condolences. Reportedly Sidharth’s mortal remains are to be handed over to the family at 11 am and his funeral will be held today, September 3.