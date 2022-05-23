Bollywood actress recently got a surprise party from her daughter Renee Sen who had hosted a get-together for her mumma to celebrate 28 years of her winning the Miss Universe crown. Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen's wife Charu Asopa and their six-month-old daughter Ziana were part of the celebration. Sushmita's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl also graced the get-together with his presence. The actress shared a series of pictures from the celebration along with notes of gratitude for the people who were part of the celebration. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Panchayat 2 leaked online; Lock Upp's Anjali Arora reveals her BF's reaction to her bond with Munawar Faruqui and more

In one of the pictures, Ziana was seen sitting on Sushmita's shoulders and the two looked adorable together. Sushmita wrote on Instagram, "#buakijaan #VIPMehamaan Ziana Sen comes home to wish her 'Sexy' a happy 28 yrs of Miss Universe!!! I promise you this romance has only just begun @asopacharu @rajeevsen9. Thank you all for the warmest, most loving wishes…I celebrated the day with family, friends & all of you!!! #blessed. Thank you for the flowers, the letters, the chocolates…the posts!! 28 years & the love still overwhelms!!! MAHAL KITA #philippines. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #MissUniverse1994 India."

Take a look at the pictures -

Sushmita even shared a group picture from the celebration which had her friends and family in attendance. Sushmita looked beautiful as ever in the black dress, while Rohman was sitting in the front. She thanked her daughter for the reunion of her friends and fanily as she wrote, “Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise & the memorable evening!!! In the company of love, laughter, family & friends…it couldn’t have been better!!! #cherished. I love you, #Maa #duggadugga.” Renee responded to the post in the comments section, saying, "I love you Maa, thank you for being YOU @sushmitasen47."

Sushmita became Miss Universe in 1994 and made her Bollywood debut a few years later. She was last seen in Aarya season 2.