Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl shares life lessons he learnt recently; says 'it hurts, it pains'

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Friday decided to have an Ask Me Anything session with his fans. He spoke about the life lessons he learnt recently and said, 'It hurts, it pains and it remains!!! Just remember, in the end, you are the one who gains!'