Bollywood actress 's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl recently spoke about the lessons he learned in his life recently. The model-actor opened up his Instagram for an Ask Me Anything session on Friday and responded to fans' questions. He even said that he just recovered from Covid-19 and also spoke about his acting debut. A user asked Rohman, "What did you learn from this Covid and about life while recovering?" Rohman replied, "The biggest lesson learnt, no matter how big the problem is, if you have the will, you can face it all by yourself! It hurts, it pains and it remains!!! Just remember, in the end, you are the one who gains!"

Rohman spoke about his strength and "The fact that I don't lie to myself!!! YOU is all YOU need! Just sometimes a jaadu ki jhappi (hug) from someone special kinda works." Rohman spoke about his acting debut and replied to a fan saying, "So sweet of you! Thankfully I shot for something right before I got Covid! It's under post-production! Will give the details soon #newbeginnings."

He even said that he watched Korean dramas while he was in isolation. He further said that he is still feeling very weak and tired.

On a personal note, Sushmita and Rohman ended their three-year relationship recently and left their fans heartbroken. Sushmita announced the break-up on her Instagram post as she wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!!” She added hashtags such as ‘no more speculations’ and ‘cherished memories’. He commented ‘always’ on her post, followed by a heart emoji. In one of his comments, he called her ‘family’. Rohman shared a close relationship with Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah.