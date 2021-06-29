Taapsee Pannu opens up on being dropped from a film; 'they apologised but didn't tell me why'

Bollywood actress recently opened about being dropped from a film at the last minute. She said that she had blocked her dates, but found out that she was no longer doing the film through the media. Though she did not mention the name of the film, Taapsee said that the makers apologized to her for unceremoniously replacing her. Also Read - From Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor and Aarav Bhatia – 10 star kids and their jaw-dropping transformations

In an interview with a portal, Taapsee said that the makers were hesitant to reveal the real reasons for dropping her out from a film. Taapsee said, "Mere saath hua hai. Bas taiyaar hoke nahi gayi thi, maine sirf dates di thi aur uske baad mujhe nikaal diya (It happened to me. I didn't get ready for the shoot, I just gave my dates and then I was thrown out)." She added that the makers did not communicate their decision to her. "I got to know through the media," she said.

Taapsee was asked if the makers reached out to her about her comments in the media and the actress said, "Obviously, they called me and met me, not to say kyun bol rahe ho (why are you talking about it) and all, just to apologise. After I had spoken out, then they met me to apologise for it. But still, they were hesitant to reveal the real reasons ki aisa kyun kiya (why they replaced me)."

The actress was even finalised for but the producers later told director to take someone else. She was quoted by a newspaper saying, "When I tried to confront the producers, I wasn't given a proper reason. As much as I have been trying to get some clarity on the matter, they have been putting the conversation off, which is very weird." The film starred , and in lead roles.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, a dark comedy thriller that will be released on Netflix on Friday. The actress has several big projects in her kitty including Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Dobaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu.