Taapsee Pannu reacts to PM Modi’s decision to withdraw farm laws

In a big news today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced something that farmers had been waiting for for almost a year. The Centre has decided to repeal all three farm laws. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month."

He also urged the protesting farmers to "return home to their families and let's start afresh." And now, one of the first celebs to react to the news is Blurr actress . The actress is known to be very vocal about her opinions on all the important things concerning the nation. Sharing an update about PM Modi's decision on the farm laws, Taapsee, who is a Sikh herself, tweeted, "Also… Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan."

Also….. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan ?? https://t.co/UgujPdw2Zw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 19, 2021

Gurupurab is marked to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev ji and is a day that is celebrated with great fervour across the North Indian regions and in the Punjabi and Sikh community. Therefore, Taapsee chose to congratulate the entire farmers community, especially those from Punjab in this special away. The decision on withdrawal of farm laws is being seen as PM Modi's Masterstroke. In his address to the nation, Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for over almost a year now.