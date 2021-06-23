Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu gets a new director; Rahul Dholakia opens up on being replaced by Srijit Mukherji

The Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu starring Taapsee Pannu in the titular role has got a new director. The film was initially directed by Rahul Dholakia, but he has been now replaced by Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.