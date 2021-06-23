Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu gets a new director; Rahul Dholakia opens up on being replaced by Srijit Mukherji

The Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu starring in the titular role has got a new director. The film was initially directed by , but he has been now replaced by Bengali filmmaker . On Tuesday, Rahul issued a statement and revealed that he will no longer be part of the team because of scheduling issues. "I won't be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven and conceived by Ajit Andhare. Unfortunately, I won't be part of the dream, but I am, and will always be there for them to realize their dream. COVID messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different. Ajit has a vision and a plan for the film and the way to realize it. I wish him and the team the very best for it." Also Read - Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: From Karan Johar to Ayushmann Khurrana — here are the best wishes for birthday boy SRK

Take a look at the entire statement here: Also Read - Kriti Sanon to play a media professional in Raees director Rahul Dholakia's next - details inside

Good luck #ShabaashMithu !! And for any further comments on this matter kindly contact @MandviSharma ! Thank you all ! pic.twitter.com/FLHTCMFTnR — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) June 22, 2021

On the other hand, the new director Srijit Mukherji is quite excited to have come on board for Shabaash Mithu. He was quoted by the PTI agency and said, "I was excited since I had first heard of this film being made, and now that I am a part of it I look forward to kick start the journey to bring this exhilarating story to the silver screen soon." Also Read - Raees helmer Rahul Dholakia supports Akshay Kumar in the National Award controversy

National Award-winning director Srijit is known for some amazing work including Jaatishwar, Chotushkone, Ek Je Chhilo Raja, Gumnami as well as Forget Me Not and Bahrupiya.

Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj. The shooting of the film has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The makers are yet to announce a release date.