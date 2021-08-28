Bollywood actress has paid a tribute to late actor-politician and MG Ramachandra also known as MGR with her upcoming film Thalaivii. Kangana and Arvind Swami have admired the actor duo with 'Teri Aankhon Mein' song. The teaser of the second song was launched recently. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda workout together; Kangana Ranaut starrer Jayalalithaa biopic gets a release date and more

Talking to Mid-Day, Kangana expressed that the song Teri Aankhon Mein, is a tribute to the iconic actors of Tamil cinema. She revealed that she had to recreate the iconic moments from Jayalalithaa's songs and watched her tracks closely and observed her movements. Kangana said, "Jaya Amma's songs are significant because they are part of pop culture. This song is an amalgamation of those tracks. Jaya Ma and MGR gave 60 to 70 songs together. They worked together for decades, but we had to crack it in four days. In a day, I would go through several looks and hairstyles."

The track sees them recreate iconic moments from Jayalalithaa and MGR's popular songs namely, Kanne kaniye and Enna porutham from Ragasiya Police 115, Ninaithathai nadathiye from Nam Naadu, Ninaithen vanthai from Kaavalkaaran.

Kangana even revealed that trying on several looks in a day was taxing as she wanted the magic of Jayalalithaa and MGR to look 'authentic' on screen. She further told the daily, "The two forces of Tamil cinema created fireworks on screen, and I wanted that magic to be authentic." Kangana even revealed that the song Teri Aankhon Mein was shot just before she was about to begin shooting for the second half of the film for which she had to put on weight. She said that the director of Thalaivii ensured she was well fed. "We were on the brink of shooting the second hour of the film. My director took it upon himself to make sure I was well-fed. His mother’s handmade meals came in three tiffins," said Kangana.

Thalaivii will be the third Bollywood release in cinemas on September 10 post the second covid wave. The film that has been shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu has been directed by Vijay and also stars Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran in lead roles.