Thank God: Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Indra Kumar's film at Mehboob Studio – the set itself will leave you STUNNED

Bollywood actor has begun shooting for his upcoming film Thank God. The actor is currently shooting for 's film at Mehboob Studio. The film Thank God is one of the most anticipated films of the year that fans are eagerly waiting for. The film was announced in 2019 and was supposed to go on the floors in January 2020. The makers were planning to release the film in May 2021, but due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the makers had to postpone the plans.

According to a report in TimesofIndia, a source was quoted saying, "The makers have built heaven's set at the studio and, as the title suggests, God plays an important role in the film. Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet will be joining the shoot very soon".

and Indra Kumar have previously worked together in films including Ishq, Pyare Mohan, and . On the work front, Ajay has Maidaan and other major projects in his kitty. Devgn was shooting for Maidaan when the second lockdown was imposed but the cyclone Tauktae, that hit Mumbai in May, destroyed the sets of his film. According to the reports, the actor will begin the shoot of the film in four days. Moreover, the portions that require a set will be shot post-monsoon.

Ajay will soon be making his digital debut with Ileana DCruz and . The actor will complete 30 years this year in the Hindi film industry.