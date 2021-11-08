Bollywood actor ’s son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on October 3 in the Mumbai drug case. The arrest of the star kid became the talk of the town and the breaking news grabbed everyone's attention. Aryan was granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court on October 28. The star kid was in 25 days' custody and was kept in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. Not just Indian media, but the foreign media was also keeping an eye on every minute information. Also Read - Relaxed Suhana Khan bursts out in giggles as her friend guides her to be a perfect poser in New York — watch video

Yesterday, we informed you that various media outlets from the United States of America and the United Kingdom have sent interview requests to Shah Rukh Khan for a tell-all interview on his son Aryan's Mumbai drug case. According to IndiaToday.in, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has been receiving end numbers of requests for the interviews. But, the superstar of Bollywood has turned them down as he has decided to stay silent on the sensitive subject.

Well, recently a source close to Shah Rukh Khan and his family slammed rumours of SRK's tell-all interview and was quoted saying, 'That's a whole lot of bullshit. The case is sub judice and talking about it to the media is not even allowed. Whoever has come up with is truly silly and doesn't know how the law works. What is Shah Rukh supposed to say? What questions can he be asked in such a scenario? 'Aapko kaisa lag raha hai?' There is no such interview happening'.

Recently, Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were spotted at the NCB’s office on Friday to mark their attendance as a part of the bail conditions prescribed by the Bombay High Court.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in ’s Pathan along with and . He also has some interesting projects in his kitty.