If you are a 90s kid you must be remembering The Archie Comics which is about the lives of four friends including Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones. Archie gets stuck in a love triangle with Betty and Veronica, while Jughead is like every one of us whose interest lies in food. Are you ready to meet Archie Andrews and his friends in their desi avatars?

is all set to bring back childhood memories for 90s kids. Yes, she has announced her next project, The Archies which is based on these popular comic characters and the film will be set in 1960's India. But, Zoya has not revealed more details about the cast yet. If reports are to be believed then 's daughter , , and 's younger daughter and 's grandson Agastya Nanda will make their debut with this film. There is no confirmation about the vast yet.

Earlier Saif Ali Khan and 's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's name was linked to this project. The post of the project was shared on Netflix and was captioned as, "Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in 'The Archies'. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix'". The film will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

Within no time, Bollywood celebs including , , and others expressed their excitement about the upcoming project with their comments.

Zoya who will be directing this project said that she is super excited for The Archies. In a statement, she said, “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”