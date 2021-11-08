Bollywood actors and 's wedding news has grabbed everyone's attention. Recently, there were reports that the lovebirds had a hush-hush roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan's home. Well, now there are reports that Vicky and Katrina have finally found their perfect home. Also Read - Before Salman Khan's viral video and trolling, THESE Bollywood celebs were termed as the RUDEST in the film industry - check real life incidents

Vicky and Katrina have been hunting house for a while now but the two have finally found the home of their dreams. The couple has rented a luxurious apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. If reports are to be believed then, the two will be neighbours to and Virat Kohli who have two floors in the same building.

According to IndiaToday.in, Varun Singh, who heads a real-estate portal was quoted saying, "Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu's Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building, for a period of 60 months, that is 5 years. He rented the 8th-floor apartment in July 2021. The security deposit paid by Vicky Kaushal is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month. For the next 12 months, it is Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months, Vicky Kaushal will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month."

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly get married in Rajasthan in December and will have a traditional wedding. The two will ditch their honeymoon and focus on their professional commitments as Katrina will resume shooting Tiger 3, while Vicky will start working on the Sam Manekshaw biopic, Sam Bahadur.