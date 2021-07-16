The Evolution of Indian Millennials Social Media Fashion Trends

The Indian fashion industry has advanced in leaps and bounds, from traditional wear to jeans to high street fashion. Fashion is about grace and class, both of which are constantly evolving. Fashion trends often represent the cultural and political climates of many countries. Interestingly, different sources indicate that fashion as a cultural activity began in the late fourteenth century in the western continent. At the time, this creative technique was restricted solely to aristocracy and royals. In comparison to western countries, India's change has been less dramatic. This is because the majority of Indian women adhere to a variety of traditional beliefs and traditions. In this regard, it's worth noting that, as times have changed, even the most classic garments have been adapted to achieve an urban appearance without sacrificing tradition.

A comprehensive examination of India's fashion sector

India's fashion sector has grown at a breakneck pace throughout the years. This expansion may be linked to the western fashion industry’s influence. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation study, India is the world's second-biggest exporter of clothing and textiles. Quite intriguingly, India's clothing and textile industries are expected to reach a value of more than USD 145 billion by the end of 2021.

Other reasons would substantially accelerate its development. For example, factors such as growing organized retail penetration and rising income levels are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Indian fashion sector in the coming years. On the other hand, the growing prevalence of smartphones has facilitated the fashion industry's ability to attract and keep consumers. In this perspective, it's worth noting how profitable the market for women's fashion is. Even multinational fashion companies and businesses are capitalizing on women’s fashion to develop.

Fashion During the reign of the British

Following the British conquest of India, fashion styles underwent a sea shift. It's essential to notice that the Indian people were affected by the British rulers' clothes and attire. In this light, it's worth noting that the roots of the early fashion revolution were planted under British rule in India. Men's focus has shifted to sports suits. Women in that era were traditional, and as a result, they could not dare to wear western attire. However, the changes were apparent in women's clothing, especially in the shape of Cholis. With the introduction of British fashion in India, many other European fashion styles began to infiltrate the Indian market. This had a direct effect on the Indian fashion industry and played a significant role in its development.

The 1920s Roaring Period

In the Indian fashion industry, this decade is often referred to as the Charleston Era. Notably, this era is also referred to in the fashion business as the Modern Era. It is the period when ladies abandoned restrictive styles in favor of more relaxed and provocative attire. Skirts and trousers became fashionable in the higher levels of Indian culture. On the other hand, the Cholis began wearing a brilliant appearance reminiscent of the Charleston Dresses. Sarees were constructed of Georgette and Chinese silk during this period. In other words, during this period, ladies began to wear more daring clothes.

The Post-Wall Street Crash Period

The late 1930s Wall Street collapse had a direct effect on the Indian fashion business. Suits are worn by Indian males now had belt loops. In other words, the Indian fashion sector experienced another significant transformation during this period. The prevailing fashion trends among Indian ladies resulted in a dramatic shift in clothes. Indian women's blouses increasingly feature padded shoulders. Sarees made of silk were favored over cotton sarees. Gowns are worn with sarees also had a distinct appearance. They wore shorter sleeves throughout this period, which increased their demand.

The Indian Fashion Industry's Breakthrough Moment

The debut of the miniskirt reverberated across the world's fashion industry. However, because of Indian society's customs, Indian women were unable to wear miniskirts. They did, however, find a way to make miniskirts more traditional in the shape of Salwar Kameez. The Kameez was elevated a few inches above the knee. Quite curiously, different clothing fabrics such as nylon gained popularity during this period. This is because nylons are often wrinkle-resistant and simple to clean.

By the 2000s, the shalwar kameez has undergone another significant transformation. Kurta became the name of its new version. As a result, the Indian fashion scene has experienced a remarkable change. Another fascinating point to highlight in this regard is that society's traditions and customs also significantly influenced the development of the fashion business. Regardless matter how Indian men and women dress, one thing is very apparent. Indian fashion will continue to develop in the future as well.