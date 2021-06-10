The Family Man 2 actor Manoj Bajpayee's wife Shabana has ROMANCED Hrithik Roshan and Bobby Deol; here's what you need to know about her

The Family Man 2 actor Manoj Bajpayee was currently seen essaying the role of Srikant Tiwari in the thriller web series. The actor won hearts with his exceptional performance and made us fall in love with him. Well, Manoj is a doting 'family man' in real life and is madly in love with his Shabana and daughter Ava Nayla. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Jazbaa not an action film

Manoj's wife Shabana was also known as Neha, who has been a popular actor back in the late 90s and early 2000s. Shabana aka Neha made her acting debut opposite in 's Kareeb film which was released in 1998. She even romanced in Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet and in .

Manoj and Shabana met each other after the Kareeb film. Kareeb and Satya were released within a month of each other. The couple fell in love with each other. The couple got married in 2006. In an interview with a portal, she said, "Manoj and I understand each other well. We do not mix our professional and personal lives. We have a very healthy relationship."

Shabana and Hrithik's chemistry in Aaja Mahiya song set the stage on fire. She has been a part of several films namely Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Ehsaas: The Feeling, Rahul, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Aatma' and .

Shabana was asked about her comeback to acting and she said, "She will be, as soon as my daughter grows up a little. Right now, she is open to doing ads and other short-term stuff so that she can concentrate on the child."