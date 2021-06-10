The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni REVEALS why she is eagerly waiting for Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut

Popular South actress Samantha Akkineni was currently seen essaying the role of Raaji in the thriller web series The Family Man 2 and left us awestruck with her spectacular performance. She has been receiving appreciation for her role alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee. The actress' action avatar where she played the antagonist Raaji, a rebel leader from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam has left everyone impressed and we cannot get over her on-screen avatar. Well, Samantha fans are hoping that this is just the start and that they will get to see her in more powerful and never-seen-before characters in the future. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Have Anu Malik and Sukhwinder Singh revealed the winner's name in the recent episode? WATCH VIDEO

However, while fans wait to know what Samantha will do next and amaze audiences with her talent. On the other hand, the actress is eagerly waiting to see another actor, makes his OTT debut. The actor is uniting with Samantha's The Family Man 2 creators Raj & DK for his web debut and therefore she is waiting to know what the director duo and the actor par excellence Shahid Kapoor pull off.

In a recent interview, Samantha mentioned she is a huge fan of Shahid's films including and . She feels that he is one of the best actors in Indian cinema. She is sure that in his OTT debut, the actor would have packed a surprise for the audience. Well, just like Samantha, even we are waiting to see Shahid in all his glory in his big OTT debut and cannot wait for more now.

Meanwhile, Shahid watched the trailer of The Family Man 2 and tweeted saying, "I'm full FOMO LOMO lelo etc etc." On the work front, Samantha has several upcoming projects in her kitty including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shakuntalam, and an untitled horror film.