The Kashmir Files: Ajay Devgn reacts on Vivek Agnihotri's film

's The Kashmir Files became the talk of the town in recent times and the movie has been shattering the box-office with its records. , 's film has set the box-office on fire with their blockbuster collection. Various Bollywood celebs came out in the support of the film and now reacted to the film.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently launched the trailer of his upcoming thriller film Runway 34 in Mumbai. During the press conference, a journalist spoke about the success of 'The Kashmir Files' and asked Ajay if films based on true stories are the best way to attract the audiences. actor Ajay replied saying, '"Nahi aisa nahi hai, yeh sirf Hindustan mein nahi hai...ye poori duniya mein hai...Jaise maine pehle bhi filmein ki hain The Legend of Bhagat Singh, kuch kahaaniyaan itni inspirational hoti hain aur kaafi baar jo sachhai hoti hai, woh itni amazing hoti hai hi aap waise fiction likh nahi sakte (It's not like that. And it's not happening just in India, but the rest of the world too. I have done films like 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh'. When you hear such stories, they are are so inspirational. Sometimes, the truth is so amazing that you can't write fiction like that)".

Ajay further added, "Idea ye nahi hota ki koi true incident dhundho...jab aap kuch sun lete hain toh aapko lagta hai ki yeh bahut hi extraordinary cheez hui this, ye duniya ke saamne aani chahiye. That is why we pick it up, warna hum kahaaniyaan khud bhi likhte hain aur banaate hain (The idea is not to find true incidents to make a film. When you hear such a true story, you feel that the world must know about it. And that's why we pick it up. Otherwise we write our own films and make it)".

On the work front, Ajay will be seen next in Runway 34 which is directed by him. The film is based on the 2015 incident of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight as the pilot diverted the flight to Trivandrum and decided to land the aircraft in extreme conditions of bad weather.