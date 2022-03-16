Director 's recently released film The Kashmir Files is creating a storm on the internet. The film is getting amazing reviews from critics and viewers who are showering love on the storyline and plot. Vivek Agnihotri and visited Zee News studio and spoke their heart out about their film and also revealed why their movie connects with the youth. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection day 5: Vivek Agnihotri's movie rakes in approx. Rs 17.5 crore on Tuesday

Director Vivek and Anupam who presented the agony of the Kashmiri Pandit community on screen narrated that their movie was one of the toughest projects of his life. Vivek who is winning accolades for the movie expressed his discomfort over the reduction of Kashmiri Padits' pain in numbers. "Is it not unfair even if only a single person dies in a communal incident in independent India," said Vivek. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Kapil Sharma and The Kashmir Files fiasco is the perfect example of 'Never believe a one-sided story'

Vivek said that at the start of the film, they knew it would be surrounded by controversies. He said that he feels heartbroken as people are dividing the pain that victims went through in numbers. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda and more Top 10 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Watch the video here -

Actor Anupam Kher who is playing the lead role in the film narrates how he felt a personal connection with the movie as he played one of the victims. He even said that in this film he did not act but just communicated his feelings. Anupam Kher even revealed that he cried his heart out after shooting every scene of the movie.

Vivek further even said that an 80-year-old woman came to him and tried to touch his feet after watching the movie.

The movie features Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, as Brahma Dutt, as Krishna Pandit, as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as , and Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta in main roles. The Kashmir Files is bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.