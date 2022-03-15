The Kashmir Files: Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for taking a dig at Vivek Agnihotri's film

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently got massively trolled after she took a dig at The Kashmir Files' director . Yes, you read that right! The movie was released on March 11 and managed to make a way in the hearts of the people. The movie is getting positive reviews from fans and critics. Moreover, Bollywood celebs including , , and others requested people to watch the film. Well, this all started when Swara posted a cryptic tweet, "If you want someone to congratulate you for the ‘success’ of your efforts.. maybe don’t spend the last five years shitting on their heads.. (sic)." Also Read - The Kashmir Files vs The Kapil Sharma Show: Anupam Kher REACTS to comedian's thank you post; pens about the 'half truth'

The tweet did not go down well with the netizens and within no time, they trolled Swara for her tweet. One user wrote, "I think u got it all wrong Swara. Ppl are asking why prominent Bollywood stars haven't said a word of appreciation for getting ppl back in cinemas. Operative word being "prominent". You can chill. #TheKashmirFiles (sic)," while other commented, "Congratulations Swara!!! again you did t.successfully got the attention of people from "someone else success" but sorry this time only 100+ retweetsit seems people are busy in some useful work ;) (sic)."

Take a look at her tweet -

If you want someone to congratulate you for the ‘success’ of your efforts.. maybe don’t spend the last five years shitting on their heads.. ??‍♀️ #justsaying — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 13, 2022

Here's how netizens reacted to Swara's tweet -

I think u got it all wrong Swara. Ppl are asking why prominent Bollywood stars haven't said a word of appreciation for getting ppl back in cinemas.

Operative word being "prominent". You can chill. ?#TheKashmirFiles — By That Logic™? (@yehkyabaathui) March 13, 2022

You have lost your relevance now . And no body carves fir your fake congratulations . https://t.co/WTMyrFwiZ2 — M R Bhardwaj (@mrb1507) March 13, 2022

Translation: I can't congratulate you sir @vivekagnihotri for the massive success of #TheKashmirFiles because I'm #ashamed of what I did in past. I hope you'll read between the lines; afterall you're the director. Shalom ?????? https://t.co/ikNrdwBhG8 — I'm Observer (@observerofu) March 13, 2022

Swara Di please watch Kashmir files to understand terrorism and genocide. Very high Ratings. I have watched and bear your films and web series Di — Mariner ?? (@Beingpahadisoul) March 13, 2022

Rasbhari- You cannot fake IMDB ratings Kashmir Files- IMDB ratings are Fake If you still don't believe.. Then check your local theatre, Kashmir Files is going housefull.#TheKashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/EVffKmJVOA — Shweta Pandey (@iPandeyShweta) March 13, 2022

Well, The Kashmir Files film is about the true story of the sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 during the Kashmir insurgency. The film features , , , , Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, among others. The film is bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

Well, both Swara and Vivek Agnihotri have often locked horns on Twitter and made headlines for their opinions.