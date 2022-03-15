The Kashmir Files: Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for taking a dig at Vivek Agnihotri's film

Swara Bhasker recently shared a cryptic tweet, "If you want someone to congratulate you for the 'success' of your efforts.. maybe don't spend the last five years shitting on their heads.. (sic)." Her tweet did not go down well with the netizens and they trolled her massively.