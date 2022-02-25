The real Gundaaz's Mukesh Rishi and Harish Patel have a reunion; fans demand Gunda 2

Actor recently shared a picture of him with Harish Patel on Thursday. The two actors starred together in Gunda which was a cult classic. In the film, Mukesh played the role of a gangster named Bulla, while Harish essayed the role of henchman Ibu Hatela. Gunda was released in 1998 and featured and in main roles. Mukesh took to his Instagram page and shared the picture. He captioned it as, “The real Gundaaz.” Actor Mukesh donned a black shirt and black trousers. He completed his look by wearing a black jacket. While Harish donned a brown blazer on a grey shirt and black pants. Also Read - Mithun Chakraborty OPENS UP on being the biggest and hottest star in the 80s: 'Main ek bohot akela aadmi ho gaya tha'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Rishi (@officialmukeshrishi)

Within no time, fans went gaga over their picture and demanded Gunda 2. Fans were excited to see the Gunda reunion and were happy to see Bulla and Ibu Hatela together after a long time. One user wrote, 'Purani yaadein taaza ho gayi guru. Khaufnaak villain, ghatak', while another wrote, 'We want Gunda 2'. Netizens also remembered their famous dialogues and wrote them in the comments section. 'Mera naam hai Bulla, rakhta hoon khulla', wrote one user. Another one remembered Ibu Hatela's dialogue and wrote, 'Mera naam hai Ibu Hatela. Maa meri chudail ki beti, baap mera shaitaan ka chela. Khayega kela'.