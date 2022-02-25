The real Gundaaz's Mukesh Rishi and Harish Patel have a reunion; fans demand Gunda 2

Gunda film actors Mukesh Rishi and Harish Patel recently had a reunion and fans demanded Gunda 2. Fans were excited to see them together after a long time and said, 'Purani yaadein taaza ho gayi guru. Khaufnaak villain, ghatak'.