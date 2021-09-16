Recently, an unseen picture of late actor Sidharth Shukla with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is doing rounds on social media. This playful unseen picture that was shared on Instagram shows both Shehnaaz and Sidharth laughing and playing. Shehnaaz was seen grabbing his hair. This happy picture of Sidharth and Shehnaaz proves the fun time they had with one another. Well, it seems this snap was taken during a shoot. Also Read - #SidNaaz fans get a reason to smile after long as they get a crucial update on Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Honsla Rakh

#SidNaaz fans could not hold their emotions back as they saw this unseen picture. “This one makes me cry,” one wrote, while another said, “When I saw this pic... My heart got stuck for a minute.” Another user wrote, “Sidnaaz is forever in our hearts.” Also Read - That moment when Shehnaaz Gill expressed her love for Sidharth Shukla will tug at your heartstrings – watch

Take a look at the post - Also Read - SidNaaz fans BRUTALLY troll Divya Agarwal over old viral video where she said Sidharth Shukla has ‘akad’, Shehnaaz Gill is ‘irritating’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. The actor was rushed to the Cooper hospital but was declared dead. Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz was in a bad state post the actor's demise. She was inconsolable as she attended his funeral and seeing her in a devastating state, #SidNaaz fans got worried.

Sidharth met Shehnaaz on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Their closeness grabbed everyone's attention and their bond grew stronger with time. Post the show, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz were spotted together ar several occasions. Sidharth and Shehnaaz even starred together in music videos and their fans went gaga over it. Recently, they also appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.