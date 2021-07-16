Throwback to the time when Katrina Kaif wanted to QUIT Bollywood after watching Namastey London; wanted to 'find a new career' for herself

Bollywood actress turns a year older today (16 July). The actress made her debut with Boom in 2003 but received much-needed recognition with . Did you know, the actress thought her film was a 'diaster' when she first watched it. Katrina even thought of finding an alternate profession as according to her acting career was over. Also Read - When Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and more Bollywood stars delivered 8 Box Office BLOCKBUSTERS in just 1 year

During Katrina's appearance on 's chat show Koffee With Karan, she spoke about feeling terrified after watching her film Namastey London. She said, "When I saw the film, I was terrified. Vipul (Amrutlal Shah, director) showed it to me and said, 'What do you think?' I didn't call him back. You know, when a director shows the actress a film, you have to give him feedback. I took off home, shut the door, and didn't give him a call."

Katrina continued saying, she got a call from his assistant, saying that Vipul was upset that she did not give her feedback to him. She said, "I called him and I said, 'Hi Vipul.' He asked, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Nice, very nice film. Okay, bye'," Katrina said.

She continued saying that she felt that the film would end her career, “I just saw too much of me in the film and you start believing what people say. I was like, ‘No, no, no, people can’t see me in a film, they won’t watch the film, it’s a disaster. This is over, my life is over.’”

Katrina said “I was like, “I am packing my bags and I am going to find a new career. That was really nice, it was really important for me because I think it did change people’s perception. It was the first time I got so many calls even from the industry, from directors saying, ‘I think you did pretty well in the movie’,” she said.

On the work front, Katrina was part of films such as Welcome, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, , Ek Tha Tiger, , and Bang Bang. Soon, she will be seen in film alongside . Katrina will also be part of Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and .