Bollywood Badshah 's interview video is going viral on social media for several reasons. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen talking about his kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. The handsome actor said he would do anything to protect them. In this throwback interview, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on 's talk show Koffee With Karan, when was seen telling about his fear that his fame could cause problems in kids children's life.

Shah Rukh Khan said, 'The decision to have a child is the decision to let a piece of your heart walk outside your body. I compare my relationships with people this way. If a very close friend of mine was standing and there was a speeding car coming towards them, I would jump and push them out of the way. If suppose my wife or my sister were standing in front of that speeding car, I would 100% pull them out and not mind getting hurt in the process. If a car was speeding towards my children, I would stand in front of that car and I'm sure I will stop it.'

There are also several pictures of Shah Rukh with his three kids. He even said, 'My biggest fear is my fame onto them. I hope they can live out of my shadow, the least I want them is to get completely engulfed by it. My name could spoil their lives and I don't want that to happen.'

The video concluded with Shah Rukh Khan saying, 'Everybody and everything in life has taken a back seat as far as the kids are concerned'. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested by NCB officials on October 3 in an alleged drug bust. The doting father recently visited Aryan at Arthur Road jail on Thursday and got emotional after meeting his son.