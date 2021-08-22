Bollywood superstars and have already begun shooting for their upcoming movie Tiger 3. The actors left for Russia to commence their shooting schedule. The two were snapped at the Mumbai airport just recently. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the most anticipated film Tiger 3. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Kriti Sanon wants to marry her Adipurush co-star Prabhas, Shilpa Shetty gets teary-eyed on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

Well, much to fans' delight there are a few photographs from the film’s shoot location that are going viral on social media. In the pictures, we see Salman in a never-seen-before avatar and he looks unrecognisable. The actor is seen sporting a brown-golden brown beard and hair. He even donned a red bandana on his forehead. Salman wore a white tee, blue denim, and a maroon jacket. Also Read - Emraan Hashmi SLAMS Rhea Chakraborty's 'media trial' post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says, ‘You almost destroyed a family's life’

Take a look at his pictures: Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif leave Mumbai for a two month schedule of the mega action entertainer; fan says 'Thank God you're not engaged Salman Katrina ONLY'

Salman's pictures from Russia are all over social media and fans are going gaga over it. While, Salman was snapped on the sets of Tiger 3, but Katrina Kaif was nowhere to be seen around. In other pictures, Salman is seen getting his make-up done and also posed with his fans in Russia. The actor was seen shooting for a chasing car when the pictures were captured. Post these pictures, now fans cannot hold their excitement back as they are waiting for Tiger 3 to release. Tiger 3 also stars as the antagonist.

Apart from Tiger 3, Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty.